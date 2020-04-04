Champion cyclist Fatehah announces retirement

KUALA LUMPUR: National track cycling queen Fatehah Mustapa today announced her retirement after gracing the sport for 17 years.

“First, I want to say thank you to all Malaysians for your endless support throughout my career,” she wrote on her social media accounts.

“I have decided to retire as a cyclist after 17 years in this sport.”

The 31-year-old also thanked the National Sports Council, National Sports Institute, Youth and Sports Ministry, Malaysian National Cycling Federation and Terengganu State Sports Council.

She also expressed her gratitude to sponsors CIMB, Sime Darby, AirAsia, Tumi, Nike and Oakley for giving her the chance to develop her talents en route to achieving her dreams.

Fatehah, who hails from Kuala Terengganu, is proud to have made the team for the Olympic Games twice (2012 and 2016) and having had the honour of being the flag-bearer at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games in Scotland.

“A million thanks to my family for believing in me and for supporting me till the end of my career. Thank you so much to my Melbourne-based team for everything. I’m so lucky to have a lovely family,” she said.

“To the one and only person who has raised me for the past 11 years and who’s not just a coach but a father (John Beasley) who’s always there for his daughter through hard times and achievements, thank you so much for all your sacrifices for me.”

During her career, Fathehah bagged two gold medals at the Asian Cycling Championships, three SEA Games titles as well as a silver at the Asian Games.



