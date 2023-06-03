The 41-year-old will leave AC Milan after their game against Verona tomorrow.

MILAN: Zlatan Ibrahimovic will leave AC Milan after their final match of the season against Verona, the Serie A club said today.

“Tomorrow (Sunday) evening after the final game of the season… AC Milan will say goodbye to Zlatan Ibrahimovic with a brief ceremony,” Milan said in a statement.

“AC Milan would like to thank Zlatan for the magnificent time that we have spent together.”

Ibrahimovic was a key figure in Milan’s resurgence to the top of Italian football after his return to the club as a free agent in late 2019, helping to bring them back from the doldrums and eventually win Serie A last season.

However he has hardly featured for Stefano Pioli’s side this term after being plagued with injuries, returning in February following surgery on his left knee in May.

The 41-year-old has only started one match for Milan this term, in a 3-1 win at Udinese in March in which he became the oldest goal scorer in Serie A history.

He then picked up a calf injury in a pre-match warm up in April and will end his Milan career sidelined due to the knock.

Ibrahimovic also won the Scudetto with Milan in 2011, which had been their most recent league title until pipping local rivals Inter Milan on the final day of last season.