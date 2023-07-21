Singles shuttler Ng Tze Yong as well as doubles pair Nur Izzuddin Rumsani-Goh Sze Fei lose in the quarterfinals.

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s run at the Korea Open 2023 badminton championships ended after the country’s last two hopefuls lost in the quarterfinals.

While men’s singles shuttler Ng Tze Yong played gallantly against 2021 world champion, Loh Kean Yew, it wasn’t enough to beat the Singaporean.

Tze Yong, ranked 23rd in the world, went down 20-22, 19-21 to the world number eight Kean Yew.

In their previous encounter at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games quarterfinals last year, Tze Yong came back from a set down to beat Kean Yew 15-21, 21-14, 21-11.

In the semifinals tomorrow, the Singaporean will face top seed Kodai Naraoka of Japan, who ousted Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk Yiu 21-17, 21-18.

In the men’s doubles quarterfinals, Malaysia’s Nur Izzuddin Rumsani-Goh Sze Fei were tamed by world number one Fajar Alfian-Rian Ardianto of Indonesia.

The 2019 and 2022 World Championships bronze medallists Fajar-Rian won 21-9, 23-21 to advance to the last four.