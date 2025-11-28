One step from MLS Cup, Inter Miami faces NYCFC in East semis

New York City FC said they won’t be intimidated by Inter Miami’s stars, including eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi. (EPA Images pic)

MILAN : Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will try to move another step closer to a first MLS Cup title when they host Saturday’s Eastern Conference final against the survival instincts of New York City FC (NYCFC).

Messi has been dominant in his second MLS postseason, scoring six goals and adding six assists to get involved in every playoff goal the Herons have scored.

While Miami is seeded third in the East, it also finished third overall in the MLS Supporters’ Shield race, to earn home-field advantage against both remaining teams in the West – San Diego or Vancouver – if it can earn an MLS Cup final spot.

That also was the same situation the Herons faced last year, when they were the top overall seed after winning the 2024 Supporters’ Shield, only to be upset in a best-of-three first-round series against Atlanta United.

Miami’s first-year manager Javier Mascherano says his team must understand nothing should be taken for granted, even after decisive 4-0 victories in consecutive playoff matches against Nashville SC and FC Cincinnati.

“Up until now, we’ve played very well, but we haven’t achieved anything,” Mascherano said in Spanish.

“Our mindset has to be that we need to play the match starting from the first minute like we did with Nashville and like we did against Cincinnati,” he said.

Fifth-seeded NYCFC lost leading scorer Alonso Martinez to a torn ACL prior in their 1-0 semifinal upset of the top-seeded Philadelphia Union, and midfielder Andres Perea to a leg fracture sustained in their Game 3 win at Charlotte in their first-round victory.

Summer signing Nicolas Fernandez Mercau has picked up the slack, scoring twice in Game 3 win against Charlotte and assisting Maxi Moralez in the 1-0 victory at Philadelphia. In Moralez, NYCFC have their own 38-year-old from Argentina who has already won an MLS Cup with the club back in 2021.

NYCFC boss Pascal Jansen says his team won’t be intimidated by Miami’s stars, including the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi, as well as his former FC Barcelona teammates Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.

“Sometimes it might be hard to see your own qualities, your own perspective, if you play against a good team, a good side like Miami,” Jansen said.

“But that’s not us. We know we have a good side. Good players. We’ve shown that throughout the season,” he added.