Inter Miami striker Luis Suarez signs up for 2026 season

Only Luis Suarez (right) and two-time MLS MVP Lionel Messi (left) remain from Inter Miami’s ‘Core Four’ of former FC Barcelona stars. (EPA Images pic)

MIAMI : Inter Miami re-signed striker Luis Suarez through the 2026 season, the MLS Cup champs announced Wednesday.

The legendary Uruguay international had 17 goals and 17 assists in 50 appearances for the team in 2025.

Suarez, who turns 39 in January, has 42 goals and 29 assists in 87 matches since joining Inter Miami ahead of the 2024 season.

Miami co-owner Jorge Mas said earlier this month that Suarez would get a deal if he wanted to return.

“Luis deserves to be able to make that decision to be able to leave through the front door and be celebrated like he should be by the club,” Mas told reporters on Dec 6.

“And if he decides to stay at the club for another year, it would be great. I would like to see Suarez stay,” Mas added.

Only Suarez and two-time MLS MVP Lionel Messi remain from Miami’s “Core Four” of former FC Barcelona stars, with Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba retiring after the 2025 playoffs.

The Herons are scheduled to open their new stadium, Miami Freedom Park, on April 4 against Austin FC.

The club will play its first five games of the 2026 season on the road.