Messi dazzles as Miami beat Vancouver to win MLS title

Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi (center) lifts the Champion’s trophy after winning the 2025 MLS Cup Final. (Getty Images/AFP pic)

FORT LAUDERDALE : Lionel Messi inspired Inter Miami to their first ever MLS Cup title on Saturday, playing a leading role in a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps in Florida.

Argentinian superstar Messi provided assists for two goals and helped create another to spark wild celebrations before a rapturous home crowd at the Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Miami took the lead after an early Edier Ocampo own goal but were left reeling by Ali Ahmed’s second half-equaliser for Vancouver.

But Messi then laid on an assist for Argentina international team-mate Rodrigo De Paul to put Miami 2-1 up before supplying the pass for Tadeo Allende’s injury time goal that sealed victory.

Miami’s first Major League Soccer crown provided glittering vindication for co-owner David Beckham, the former England and Manchester United star who had long dreamed of bringing success to Miami.

“There was a lot of sleepless nights, but I always believed,” Beckham said afterwards. “I always believed in bringing the team here, and when I found the right partners I knew anything was possible.

“We always promised our fans that we would bring success, and bring the best players, and today we’ve achieved that.”

Vancouver — spearheaded by German legend Thomas Mueller — had looked the likelier victor after recovering from Ocampo’s eighth minute own goal to level through Ali Ahmed in the 60th minute.

The Whitecaps almost took the lead moments after the equaliser, with Emmanuel Sabbi’s shot crashing off both posts in the 62nd minute as Miami escaped.

But with the Whitecaps in complete control, the Canadians were stunned when Miami regained the lead after a blunder by midfielder Andres Cubas.

Cubas took too long in possession and was robbed by Messi, who skipped clear before releasing De Paul to provide the clinical finish.

Vancouver never recovered from that hammer blow and Miami started the party in injury time when Messi played in Allende for the third to make it 3-1.

The win marks the crowning achievement of Inter Miami since the club — which entered the league as an expansion club in 2020 — successfully lured Messi to Miami in 2023.

Saturday’s victory also marked the end of an era for two key figures in Miami’s rise to the top of Major League Soccer, with former Spanish internationals Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets heading into retirement.