‘This is the moment I had been waiting for’, says Messi

Lionel Messi, the Ballon d’Or winner, finished the playoffs with a record 15 goal contributions, including six goals and nine assists. (EPA Images pic)

FORT LAUDERDALE : Lionel Messi checked a few more boxes on his already impressive resume yesterday.

Messi notched a pair of assists as Inter Miami captured their first MLS Cup title with a 3-1 victory over the visiting Vancouver Whitecaps.

Messi, who also was named the MLS Cup MVP, set up Rodrigo de Paul in the 71st minute and Tadeo Allende in second-half stoppage time.

The 38-year-old Ballon d’Or winner finished the playoffs with a single postseason record of 15 goal contributions (six goals, nine assists), registering at least one goal or assist in all six of Miami’s playoff matches while easily posting an MLS record for goal contributions in one season.

“Three years ago, I decided to come to MLS, and today we are MLS champions,” Messi told reporters after the match.

“We reached the semifinals of the (Concacaf) Champions Cup. Last year, we went out early in the league and were eliminated in the first round. This year, winning MLS was one of our main objectives.

“The team made a huge effort – it was a very long year, with many matches and we were up to the task all season. This is the moment I had been waiting for, and that we, as a team, were waiting for.

“It’s very beautiful for all of us. They deserved it,” he said.

Messi deserved it, too, and there’s likely more in store.

With 29 goals and 19 assists, Messi was one goal contribution shy of the league-record 49 set by Los Angeles FC legend Carlos Vela in 2019 and could be the first back-to-back MVP in league history.

“I’m very happy for him,” first-year Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano said.

“I’m very happy because of the season that he played. … For him it was very, very special and very important to win this trophy. He came here to win this trophy,” Mascherano added.