Piastri wins Qatar F1 sprint, Norris third

The other title contender Max Verstappen finished fourth for Red Bull and dropped to 25 points behind the top spot. (EPA Images pic)

DOHA : Pole-sitter Oscar Piastri won Saturday’s sprint race at the Qatar Grand Prix with his McLaren teammate and title favourite Lando Norris third.

Norris now leads Piastri by 22 points and the Briton can claim his maiden Formula One crown if results go his way in Sunday’s penultimate grand prix.

The other title contender Max Verstappen finished fourth for Red Bull to drop 25 points behind Norris with a maximum 50 points remaining from Sunday’s race and the season-closer in Abu Dhabi next weekend.

This was a return to form for Piastri after a recent slump, and the 19-lap dash could not have gone smoother for the Australian as he led from lights out to the flag, with George Russell’s Mercedes in second.

“It’s been a good weekend so far, everything went smoothly in the sprint,” said Piastri, who was making his return to the podium for the first time since Monza in September.

“Just need to keep it rolling,” he added.

“The pace has been strong, and it is a track I have enjoyed in the past and I am enjoying it again, clearly!”

Norris will have been relieved to have avoided any trouble as he edges closer to a maiden title.

“I tried to go forwards (towards Russell), we got pretty close at the start but it was good,” Norris said.

“It is hard to pass here, so all about qualifying. I think it will be close, I don’t think it will be an easy one,” he added.

Qualifying for the race takes place at the Lusail International Circuit later Saturday.