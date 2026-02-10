Alonso motivated but still unsure about F1 future after 2026

Fernando Alonso, who last won a Grand Prix in 2013 with Ferrari, won his World Championship titles with Renault in 2005 and 2006. (Reuters pic)

RIYADH : Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso said yesterday he planned to enjoy every second of the new Formula One season and had still not decided whether it would be his last.

Speaking to Reuters Television from Aston Martin’s livery launch in Saudi Arabia ahead of testing in Bahrain, the 44-year-old Spaniard – oldest driver on the F1 grid – said he remained fully motivated after a record 425 starts.

Formula One is entering a new engine era this season and Aston Martin, now a works team, are also starting over with Honda replacing Mercedes as their power unit provider.

The season starts in Australia on March 8.

The AMR26 car is also the first for the Silverstone-based team under the leadership of multi-title-winning design ace Adrian Newey and technical guidance of former Ferrari man Enrico Cardile.

“This first year in this set of regulations will provide a lot of action and a lot of input and feedback from the driver,” said Alonso.

“I think it’s going to be a very interesting season from a driver point of view.

“I feel very proud to be part of this organisation. I don’t know if it’s going to be the last (season) but, you know, my plan is to enjoy every second. And then if I make one more (season), you know, I will be also happy. So let’s see. I will do race by race,” he added.

Alonso, who last won a grand prix in 2013 while with Ferrari, took his titles with Renault in 2005 and 2006.

“I feel very motivated. I feel very focused into the new system. But, you know, Formula One is a dynamic sport. It keeps changing every week,” he said.

“There is not only the racing part of it, there are a lot of marketing events, a lot of commitments off track that obviously, you know, your batteries are getting drained during the season.

“Let’s see these regulations, how they work, how easy or difficult it is to follow cars, how much action we see on track. So, you know, there are things that will play a part also in my decision for 2027,” he added.

Aston Martin finished seventh last year and have already started on the back foot, with the new car – striking visually – turning up late at a recent shakedown in Barcelona.

Alonso said the team could have a challenging start to the 24-race season but hoped for a much stronger showing in the second half with some ‘special races’.

“I would say to be in the top five in the constructors’ championship will be a must in a way,” he declared.