RB Leipzig held to scoreless draw by Moenchengladbach

MOENCHENGLADBACH : RB Leipzig’s David Raum was left to rue a late shot that hit the woodwork as his side played out a goalless draw at Borussia Moenchengladbach yesterday that prevented them from making much of a dent in Bayern Munich’s lead at the top of the Bundesliga.

The draw leaves second-placed Leipzig on 26 points, five behind Munich, who take on third-from-bottom St Pauli on Saturday. Moenchengladbach are 11th with 13 points.

After a tight, nervous first half, Moenchengladbach thought they had broken the deadlock through Franck Honorat three minutes after the break, but his goal was ruled out for offside after a VAR review, and the home side also had a penalty award overturned later in the second half.

In a game short on goal-scoring chances, fullback Raum came closest to finding the net, but his shot in the 80th minute smacked off the inside of the far post and bounced away to safety, and despite a late onslaught from both sides, the game ended scoreless.