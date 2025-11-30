Swedish fans tear down fences, throw flares during playoff match

Fans tore down the fence and threw flares inside the stadium, causing the game to stop multiple times. (flashscore.com pic)

NORRKOPING CITY : A Swedish soccer playoff match between Orgryte IS and IFK Norrkoping descended into chaos yesterday as fans tore down the fence and threw flares inside the stadium, causing the game to stop multiple times, local media reported.

With Orgryte leading 3-0 on aggregate for the final qualifying spot in the Allsvenskan league after a reverse fixture the previous week, Norrkoping needed to climb a mountain to cover the deficit on home ground.

After multiple stoppages due to fan intervention, play resumed for the final time once security cleared the home stands, the Sportbladet newspaper reported.

The match ended goalless, resulting in Orgryte’s promotion to the Allsvenskan after 16 years, and the visiting supporters tried to storm the pitch to celebrate, prompting police to spray fans and players with fire extinguishers to control the crowd, the report said.

Orgryte midfielder Amel Mujanic criticised the police for not allowing fans to celebrate, but said he did not mind being sprayed.

“I got a little in my mouth when I was about to hug the supporters. It was a bit good actually,” he was quoted as saying to the Swedish outlet.

His teammate and forward Noah Christoffersson reacted differently, saying, “It wasn’t so nice, I can feel the taste in my mouth myself. It tasted disgusting, weird … like sand”.

Orgryte have qualified for the first time in the Allsvenskan since 2009.