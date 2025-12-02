Araujo granted indefinite leave of absence by Barca

The Uruguayan was not part of their matchday squad during Saturday’s 3-1 La Liga home win against Alaves, with manager Hansi Flick saying he is absent due to a “stomach virus”.
Araujo’s last appearance was during their 3-0 Champions League loss against Chelsea on Tuesday last week, when he was sent off for a second yellow after a clumsy trip on Cucurella a minute before the break.
According to a report in The Athletic, Barcelona’s sporting director Deco met with Araujo’s agents on Monday and granted the 28-year-old time to step away from football, with the club committing to giving him the time he needs.
“It is a private situation, I don’t want to say more. And please, if you can respect it I would appreciate it,” Flick told reporters on Monday.
There was no immediate response from Barcelona to a request for comment made outside normal business hours.
Barcelona, who currently top the league table, will host the fourth-placed Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.