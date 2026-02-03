Sounders transfer Obed Vargas to La Liga’s Atletico Madrid

Obed Vargas played 130 matches for Seattle Sounders across all competitions and tallied eight goals and 16 assists. (AFP pic)

SEATTLE : The Seattle Sounders transferred star midfielder Obed Vargas to La Liga giant Atletico Madrid on Monday.

Vargas is signing with Atletico through June 30, 2030, and ESPN reported that the Sounders will earn a club-record transfer fee for the move.

“I couldn’t be happier for Obed. He’s earned this opportunity through his work ethic, competitiveness and willingness to keep getting better every day,” said head coach Brian Schmetzer.

“We’ve seen him grow into a confident, impactful player who has excelled in every situation he’s faced. This is a great moment for Obed and his family, and I have no doubt that he is ready to take on this challenge with Atletico Madrid.”

Atletico was Vargas’ favourite team growing up, and he declared last year that he had his eye on Atletico, one of the strongest clubs in Spanish soccer history with 11 La Liga titles.

“I hope (to one day play with Atletico). I think if I keep doing everything well then one day I’ll be able to join,” Vargas said after the Sounders faced them during the 2025 Club World Cup.

Vargas, a 20-year-old born in Alaska, was just 15 years and 351 days old when he made his Sounders first-team debut in 2021.

In five seasons, Vargas played 130 matches for Seattle across all competitions and tallied eight goals and 16 assists while helping the Sounders win the CONCACAF Champions Cup in 2022 and the Leagues Cup in 2025.