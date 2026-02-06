Lookman nets on debut to help Atletico to Copa del Rey semis

Ademola Lookman (right) joined Atletico Madrid on deadline day from Serie A side Atalanta in a reported €40 million deal. (EPA Images pic)

MADRID : Atletico Madrid advanced to the last four of the Copa del Rey on Thursday with an emphatic 5-0 win at Real Betis as new signing Ademola Lookman scored on his Rojiblanco debut.

Diego Simeone’s side join holders Barcelona, 2024 winners Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad in the semi-finals of the cup competition.

A barnstorming first-half performance in Seville by Atletico set up the victory as they raced into a 3-0 lead thanks to goals from David Hancko, Giuliano Simeone and Lookman.

The 28-year-old Nigerian joined Atletico on deadline day from Serie A outfit Atalanta on a reported €40 million (US$47 million) deal.

And Lookman, the 2024 African player of the year, took hardly any time at all to open his account as he finished off a counter-attack by dribbling round two defenders and squeezing a shot past goalkeeper Adrian on 37 minutes.

Antoine Griezmann wrapped up the quarter-final tie shortly after the hour as Lookman again displayed his devastating pace on the counter this time to tee up the 2018 World Cup winner for a left-footed finish.

Thiago Almada struck late to cap off a fine performance at La Cartuja by the third-placed side in La Liga.

On Wednesday, a 96th-minute winner courtesy of Inaki Williams edged Athletic Bilbao through their quarter-final clash at struggling Valencia 2-1.

Sadiq Umar had earlier scored at both ends for the hosts in the first half before Williams’ late show.

Their Basque country rivals Real Sociedad also edged through thanks to a 3-2 win at neighbours Alaves.

The visitors found themselves trailing 2-1 inside the final 15 minutes before goals by Goncalo Guedes and Orri Oskarsson flipped the tie on its head.

Lamine Yamal and Ronald Araujo goals helped Barcelona reach the Copa del Rey semi-finals with a nervy 2-1 win at second-tier Albacete on Tuesday.