Atletico down Mallorca to tighten grip on third

Atletico Madrid’s Pablo Barrios and Mallorca’s Vedat Muriqi in action during the match. (EPA Images pic)

MADRID : Atletico Madrid eased to a 3-0 win over Mallorca on Sunday to strengthen their position in third in La Liga and move seven points behind provisional leaders Real Madrid.

After Villarreal, fourth, fell to defeat against Los Blancos on Saturday, Diego Simeone’s team capitalised with a solid home victory to go three points clear of the Yellow Submarine.

Alexander Sorloth and Thiago Almada struck for the hosts, either side of a David Lopez own goal at the Metropolitano stadium.

Atletico took control from the start, with Mallorca goalkeeper Leo Roman making a fine triple save to deny Sorloth, Giuliano Simeone and Pablo Barrios.

“We wanted to win and win like this, with a comfortable result in front of our fans… this is the path to follow,” said Atletico midfielder Marcos Llorente.

The hosts took the lead after 22 minutes when Marcos Llorente walloped the ball towards goal, with Roman saving well but unable to keep the ball from falling to Sorloth to tap home.

It was the Norwegian target man’s third goal in his last three league games and his seventh of the season, equalling Julian Alvarez as the team’s top goalscorer in the competition.

Midway through the second half, Atletico doubled their advantage when an attempted clearance from Llorente’s cross comically deflected off Lopez into his own net.

Almada wrapped up the win late on when an Atletico corner came through to him and he found some space in the box before firing home.

Later Sunday Barcelona can reclaim the lead from Real Madrid when they host bottom-of-the-table Real Oviedo.