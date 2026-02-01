Atletico stumble to draw at Levante, Villarreal held

Villarreal’s Georges Mikautadze (left) in action against Osasuna’s Alejandro Catena during their La Liga match. (EPA Images pic)

VALENCIA : Atletico Madrid’s disappointing season continued with a drab 0-0 draw at Levante on Saturday in La Liga, while Villarreal were held 2-2 at Osasuna.

Diego Simeone’s Atletico looked uninspired in Valencia as they could only take a point against the team sitting 19th in the table.

The draw leaves Atletico seven points behind leaders Barcelona, before the Catalans visit Elche later Saturday, damaging their already unlikely title dream.

Atletico have won just one game in their last four across all competitions, and in midweek lost against Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt to leave them in the Champions League play-offs instead of progressing directly to the last 16.

“It hurts not to get the three points today,” admitted Atletico defender Robin Le Normand.

“We made the chances to score in the first half and in the second they were better in terms of pressure and we couldn’t generate as many…

“We have to work, put in the energy, and we can turn it around… today was a tough day.”

To make matters worse for Atletico striker Alexander Sorloth and midfielder Pablo Barrios went off injured.

They started well, with Nico Gonzalez testing Mat Ryan, but lost Sorloth after a clash of heads with Matias Moreno. The Norwegian striker was taken to hospital for further tests.

Simeone sent on Julian Alvarez, who has not scored for nearly two months, in his place.

Barrios limped off early in the second half and Atletico struggled to create many openings after that, missing the energetic midfielder.

Ryan saved from Alvarez’s header and Koke fired at the goalkeeper when well placed late on, while at the other end Jan Oblak denied Adrian de la Fuente with a fine save of his own.

Moreno double

Earlier Gerard Moreno netted twice for Villarreal but they could only manage to draw at Osasuna, unable to capitalise on Espanyol’s defeat to fully consolidate their position in fourth.

Marcelino Garcia Toral’s side are eight points ahead of fifth-place Espanyol, who lost 2-1 at home against Alaves on Friday.

For a while this season, Villarreal seemed to be on the fringes of the title race but two defeats and a draw in their last three La Liga outings have diminished those notions.

Veteran forward Moreno’s brace secured his side a hard-fought point against Alessio Lisci’s Osasuna, ninth.

“We wanted to win but I think we have to leave satisfied, because we got a point after two games without (getting any),” Moreno told Movistar.

The 33-year-old Spain international opened the scoring from the penalty spot before Victor Munoz nodded Osasuna level from a crossed free-kick.

Croatian target man Ante Budimir headed home the second before half-time for the hosts at their El Sadar stadium.

Captain Moreno’s glancing header from a corner pulled Villarreal level with 20 minutes remaining to secure a point and take him to seven for the season in La Liga.

Leaders Barcelona can extend their advantage at the top of the table at Elche later on, with second place Real Madrid hosting Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.