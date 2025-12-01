Frank pleads for Tottenham unity after Vicario jeers

Tottenham Hotspur’s Danish head coach Thomas Frank applauds fans after the English Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham.(AFP pic)

LONDON : Thomas Frank has tried to build bridges with Tottenham supporters by insisting that the club are “nothing without the fans” ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Newcastle.

Frank’s time at the helm of Spurs suffered a setback with Saturday’s 2-1 loss at home to Fulham, where goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario was booed during the game following a hapless error that led to the winning goal.

There were more jeers during a defeat which meant that Spurs’ last Premier League win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium occurred on the opening day of the season, with the north London club having won only three of their last 21 games at home.

After that loss, Frank criticised those supporters whom he said were “not true Tottenham fans”.

Frank, speaking ahead of the match away to Newcastle, said: “I completely understand the frustration. If we don’t win, there will always be a frustration, so that is normal.

“We are nothing without the fans. No club is anything without the fans. Tottenham Hotspur, we are nothing without our fantastic fans. Nothing. We need each other. There is nothing we want more than making them happy in every way.

“My point was during matches that’s where we need each other. After, fair with the booing, but during, that is when I want to create a fortress,” he said.

He added: “If any club wants to be successful, you need to create a fortress. If you want to create a fortress, it can only be together. Fans, team”.