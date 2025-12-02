UM designated as national training centre for combat sports

Universiti Malaya agreed to offer more flexible entry requirements to athletes in National Sports Council programmes.

KUALA LUMPUR : The National Sports Council (MSN) and Universiti Malaya (UM) have reached an agreement to designate the higher education institution as the national training centre for combat sports.

MSN director-general Jefri Ngadirin and UM vice-chancellor Noor Azuan Abu Osman signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the university today.

“MSN highly appreciates UM’s willingness to become the national training centre, and it will be utilised to house budding national athletes.

“MSN would like to thank UM, which also agreed to provide accommodation, training centres, and sports science service facilities,” Jefri said in a statement.

Jefri said the athletes to be placed at the centre would also be selected based on their eligibility to pursue studies at UM, the country’s oldest university.

He said UM had agreed to offer more flexible entry requirements to athletes in MSN programmes, in addition to exempting them from co-curricular activity credits and granting leave to enable them to participate in international tournaments.

MSN also plans to extend this opportunity to state athletes who meet the eligibility requirements.