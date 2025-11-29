Critical to manage success, Sultan Nazrin tells grads

Sultan Nazrin Shah said those who ‘steward their success with maturity’ would transform their achievements into a stepping stone towards greater excellence. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Perak ruler Sultan Nazrin Shah said it is critical to manage success, noting that failure to do so could unravel achievements attained.

Sultan Nazrin said how one navigates success would determine whether they ultimately stand at its summit as a person of excellence, distinction and honour.

He said those who “steward their success with maturity” would transform their achievements into a stepping stone towards greater excellence.

“Conversely, with a single misstep, you may slip while climbing the mountain of success or drown in its vast and unpredictable sea.

“When that occurs, the brilliance of past achievements may fade, leaving you with regret that endures without end,” Sultan Nazrin, who is also the chancellor of Universiti Malaya, said at the university’s 65th convocation ceremony this morning.

He said success calls for humility over pride, and the courage to continue learning. It also requires integrity.

“Above all, success must be accompanied by gratitude: appreciating, acknowledging, and celebrating the individuals who contributed to our progress.”

Sultan Nazrin told the graduands they were about to encounter real tests and challenges.

He said they should not be ungrateful, or forget their roots.

“Strive to embody the humility of the rice stalk, the fuller it grows, the lower it bows. The values you uphold will serve as your moral compass, guiding whether you stand as an asset or a liability to your nation,” he said.