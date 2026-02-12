UM probing senior lecturer over Freemasonry claims

Universiti Malaya said the internal investigation will be conducted fairly and transparently, in accordance with the law and the university’s rules and regulations.

PETALING JAYA : Universiti Malaya (UM) has launched an internal investigation into allegations on social media that a senior lecturer at the institution is linked to Freemasonry.

In a statement today, the university said it was aware of the claims and had initiated a probe to obtain a comprehensive understanding of the matter.

UM also said the investigation would be carried out fairly, transparently and in accordance with the law and the university’s rules and regulations.

“The public is advised to allow the investigation process to proceed without interference and to refrain from speculation or spreading unverified information, in order to safeguard the integrity of the investigation and the privacy of all parties involved,” it said.

The university also said it remained committed to ensuring that the matter is handled professionally, ethically and responsibly, in line with the principles of good governance.

Social media posts had alleged that the lecturer and his wife were associated with an overseas Masonic lodge.

The posts described the organisation as un-Islamic and questioned the university’s decision to appoint the lecturer.

Freemasonry is a centuries-old fraternal organisation that originated in Europe and is known for its private lodge meetings, rituals and emphasis on moral values and charitable work.

It has lodges in several states across Malaysia, with a number based in Kuala Lumpur, including the Sovereign Grand Lodge of Malaysia.

According to its website, the Sovereign Grand Lodge of Malaysia was registered in October 2018 as a lawful society under Section 7 of the Societies Act 1966.

The organisation has periodically drawn public scrutiny due to perceptions surrounding its secrecy.