Grealish winner earns Everton 1-0 victory at Bournemouth

Everton’s Jack Grealish scored the winning goal in the 78th minute. (AFP pic)

BOURNEMOUTH : Jack Grealish’s second Premier League goal for Everton earned a scrappy 1-0 win at Bournemouth on Tuesday, ending their hosts’ unbeaten run at home in the league this season.

Everton’s third victory in four games, and first ever in the league at Bournemouth, takes them to 21 points from 14 matches and ninth place in the standings. Bournemouth are in 14th with 19 points.

There was some nice play from both sides until they got near the opposition box, and they lacked quality in the final third until Grealish earned the win in the 78th minute.

Carlos Alcaraz intercepted the ball in midfield and fed Grealish, who drove towards goal and his shot from the edge of the box took a wicked deflection off defender Bafode Diakite and settled into the bottom corner of the net.