Romero scores twice as Spurs grab 2-2 draw at Newcastle

Cristian Romero of Tottenham (left) celebrates scoring the equaliser to make it 2-2 during the English Premier League match against Newcastle United. (AFP pic)

NEWCASTLE : Tottenham Hotspur captain Cristian Romero scored with a diving header and an overhead kick to snatch a 2-2 draw for his side at Newcastle United in an entertaining Premier League clash on Tuesday, with the equaliser coming deep in stoppage time.

Spurs played with fire throughout, conceding a slew of set pieces to the home side, but in the end it was Argentina international Romero who capitalised on a couple of late dead-ball situations to rescue a point for the visitors.

After a rudderless first half with Newcastle having plenty of possession but posing little threat, Bruno Guimaraes added a new dimension to their play after coming on at the break, scoring in the 71st minute as Anthony Gordon and Nick Woltemade combined to set him up for a superb finish.

Tottenham levelled seven minutes later through Romero, who stayed forward after a set piece and ghosted in front of Dan Burn to score with a superb diving header from a Mohammed Kudus cross, the first effort on target from the goal-shy away team.

Their joy was short-lived as Rodrigo Bentancur conceded a penalty after wrestling Dan Burn to the ground at another set piece, and a lengthy VAR review gave Gordon the chance to put the hosts back in front, slamming home in the 86th minute.

Romero’s second equaliser of the night came in the fifth minute of stoppage time as Spurs attacked from a corner.

As forwards and defenders jostled for position, sending bodies flying, Newcastle tried to clear but the ball fell for Romero to fling himself in the air, connecting with his shin to send his bicycle kick bouncing into the net.

The point leaves Tottenham 11th in the table on 19 points, with Newcastle two places behind on goal difference.