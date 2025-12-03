Troubled Nice hit with stadium ban over crowd trouble

Nice supporters light flares during the French Ligue 1 match against Olympique Marseille at the Allianz Riviera stadium. (EPA Images pic)

PARIS : Nice were ordered by French football authorities Wednesday to play a match behind closed doors after repeated crowd disturbances that disrupted their 5-1 loss to Marseille.

The Ligue 1 game at Nice’s Allianz Riviera stadium last month was stopped twice, after a lighter was thrown at a Marseille player and then for a second time when Nice fans let off a series of fireworks.

A blanket ban on supporters will apply to Nice’s French Cup tie against Saint-Etienne in the round of 64 on Dec 21.

The French league’s disciplinary committee also imposed a partial stadium closure on Nice for the top-flight game at home to Strasbourg at the start of January.

Nice have lost six matches in a row and an investigation into aggravated assault was opened this week after a confrontation between players and supporters at the team’s training centre Sunday following their return from the 3-1 loss in Lorient.

Two players subsequently lodged complaints with the police. Nice said Terem Moffi, Jeremie Boga and Jonathan Clauss were victims of physical and verbal assaults. Moffi and Boga have both been placed on sick leave by the club.