Brazil’s Endrick says Lyon ‘ideal club’ to boost World Cup ambitions

On loan from Real Madrid without a purchase option, Endrick is set to debut for Lyon against Lille in the French Cup on Sunday. (EPA Images pic)

SAO PAULO : Brazilian striker Endrick said Friday he has found the “ideal club” in Ligue 1 side Lyon to revive his career ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

“I’m going to fight (to play in the World Cup),” the 19-year-old told AFP with the tournament taking place in the US, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19.

The teenager has not been called up to the national team since Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti took over the five-time world champions last May.

On loan from Real Madrid without an option to buy, Endrick is expected to make his debut for Lyon on Sunday against Lille in the round of 32 of the French Cup.

“I’ve found the ideal club and I can’t wait to play,” the Brazilian said of Lyon, who are fifth in Ligue 1, 10 points behind leaders Lens.

During the first half of the season, under Xabi Alonso, he played just 11 minutes in La Liga for Real Madrid, where he arrived in 2024 from Palmeiras.

The previous season, when Ancelotti was still the Madrid team’s coach, the young Brazilian played 37 matches in all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing one assist.

Brazil open their World Cup campaign on June 13 against Morocco, before facing Haiti and then Scotland in Group C.