Marseille’s sporting director Benatia quits club

Fromer Marseille sporting director Medhi Benatia said he regrets not being able to ‘calm the environment around the team’. (AFP pic)

MARSEILLE : Marseille sporting director Medhi Benatia announced on Sunday that he was leaving his role at the crisis-hit French club, just days after the departure of coach Roberto De Zerbi.

“I am leaving with the feeling that I have done my utmost on a professional level, but with regret that I have not been able to calm the environment around the team,” Benatia wrote on social media.

“Despite recent setbacks and some cruel sporting scenarios, the project is moving forward.

“But I cannot ignore the current climate. I feel a growing dissatisfaction, a rift that I deeply regret. In Marseille, results are the only judge.”

The former Juventus and Bayern Munich defender joined Marseille in November 2023 as sporting advisor to president Pablo Longoria.

In January last year, the 38-year-old took on the role of sporting director.

His departure comes four days after that of De Zerbi, who left “by mutual agreement” after a series of poor results, including a 5-0 defeat against fierce rivals Paris Saint-Germain last Sunday.

Marseille are currently fourth in Ligue 1. On Saturday, Jacques Abardonado led the team as interim coach in their 2-2 home draw against Strasbourg.

That match took place amid fan protests with the team being whistled at the Stade Velodrome and supporters behind the goals boycotting the opening 15 minutes of the encounter.