Prolific Kane and Undav face off as Bayern head to Stuttgart

With 14 goals in 12 league matches this season, England captain Harry Kane is once again scoring better than a goal a game for the Bavarian giants. (EPA Images pic)

BERLIN : League leaders Bayern Munich travel to Stuttgart on Saturday, setting the scene for a battle between the Bundesliga’s two in-form goal getters: Harry Kane and Deniz Undav.

With 14 goals in 12 league matches this season, England captain Kane is once again scoring better than a goal a game for the Bavarian giants.

In Stuttgart’s corner, Germany striker Undav has roared back into form in recent weeks.

In his past six games in all competitions, the 29-year-old has eight goals and two assists.

The one-time Brighton forward is averaging two goals a game in his past three Bundesliga matches.

Undav is scoring so often, he has lost count.

“I don’t know myself how many I’ve scored,” Undav said after celebrating by counting his fingers, then shrugging his shoulders.

“I’ll take the hot streak in my stride. I’ll try to keep going like this and to help the team,” he said.

Bayern boast the best defence in the league but have been leaking goals lately, conceding 11 in their past six fixtures in all competitions, setting the stage for a high-scoring showdown.

On Wednesday, Bayern beat Union Berlin to reach the last eight of the German Cup, but gave away two penalties – with veteran Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer conceding two spot-kicks in one match for the first time in his career.

After the match, Kane told journalists it showed the side were able to dig deep and win in different ways.

“This was a different type of game that we had to show a bit more character, a bit more togetherness and we’ve done that really well,” Kane said.

“I think you saw the celebrations by us at the end. It was an important moment for our season,” Kane added.

The two sides already met once this season at the same venue in the season-opening Franz Beckenbauer Super Cup, with defending league champions Bayern beating German Cup holders Stuttgart 2-1.

On Saturday, second-placed RB Leipzig will hope to keep pace with league leaders Bayern when they host Eintracht Frankfurt.

Elsewhere, third-placed Borussia Dortmund host Hoffenheim on Sunday. Relegation battlers last season, Hoffenheim have risen to fifth this campaign.

One to watch: Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund)

Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi’s talents have long been obvious, but under coach Niko Kovac, the Germany forward has been able to show his skills on a more consistent basis.

Kovac has repeatedly said the lightning-quick Adeyemi has been “kissed by God” – something the 23-year-old says he is well aware of.

“This is something he has said to me many times, that I might have a few gifts that not everybody has,” Adeyemi told the Bundesliga website Thursday, but added: “Having these gifts and not using them is another matter.

“I try to work hard and use these God-given talents in my game. Otherwise it would be wasted talent,” he said.

With four goals so far this season – and two in his past two games – Adeyemi is on track for his most productive season since joining Dortmund in 2022.

Key statistics

6 – Undav set a club record when his strike in last weekend’s 2-1 loss at Hamburg was his sixth in a row for Stuttgart.

2 – Bayern Munich have dropped just two points this campaign – a record in Europe’s top-five leagues.

535 – Should Neuer face Undav and Stuttgart this weekend he will go outright second in Bundesliga appearances among goalkeepers.