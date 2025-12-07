Palestine, Syria celebrate reaching Arab Cup quarter-finals

Syria’s Khaled Kourdoghli (left) and Palestine’s Oday Dabbagh contest for the ball during the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 Group A match at Education City Stadium, Al-Rayyan, Qatar. (AFP pic)

DOHA : Celebrations erupted on the pitch and in the stands in Doha on Sunday when both Palestine and Syria made it through to the Arab Cup quarter-finals following a 0-0 draw.

For both sides, reaching the knockout stage in the regional tournament hosted by Qatar was magnified by the all-too recent memory of conflict in their homelands.

Only weeks ago in Gaza, the war sparked by Hamas’ attack on Israel came to a halt under a fragile ceasefire plan brokered by the United States.

For the Syrian side, the game came on the eve of the anniversary of the ousting of Bashar al-Assad, who unleashed years of war with his crackdown on pro-democracy protests.

Both nations knew a draw in their final Group A match would secure Palestine top spot with Syria progressing in second place.

Even ahead of the final whistle, around 40,000 fans packing the Education City Stadium began dancing and chanting to celebrate the two sides’ entry into the last eight.

And at the end of the game, players on the pitch swapped jerseys and posed for photographs together, as the squads’ coaches embraced each other.

“We are very happy to top the group, which included two great teams like Qatar and Tunisia, and we congratulate all Palestinian fans,” said Palestine striker Oday Dabbagh.

“We played to win, especially after learning about Tunisia’s lead over Qatar, but we lacked the final touch in front of the goal… The most important thing is that we qualified.”

Palestine coach Ehab Abu Jazar paid tribute to his mother, who along with his brother and other loved ones had to flee her home and now lives in a tent in Gaza.

“She has a lot of experience with sports, and she told me to play carefully,” he told AFP.

Syrian striker Mahmoud al-Mawas said the result “means a lot to Syrians because it coincides with the Liberation Day celebrations…

“Now, all our focus will be on the quarter-final.”

At a cafe in the Syrian capital, Damascus, 30-year-old Wafa Durri watched the game, with her country’s flag adorning her right cheek.

“I had never supported the national team, but after the liberation everything changed, and now I support it with all my heart,” she said.