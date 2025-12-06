Germany’s Merz makes first visit to Israel as chancellor

Israeli President Isaac Herzog (left) welcomes the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during their meeting at the President’s residence in Jerusalem. (EPA Images pic)

TEL AVIV : German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Israel on Saturday for his first visit since taking office, aiming to reaffirm traditionally solid ties that were shaken during the Gaza war.

After a brief stop in Jordan, Merz landed at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport just before 8pm local time and was met by Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar, who called him “a friend of Israel” and said Germany was “an important partner”.

Merz is due to meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem later Saturday.

The German chancellor earlier held talks with Jordan’s King Abdullah II and told reporters they had focused largely on the fragile peace process in Israel and the Palestinian territories.

Merz urged more humanitarian aid to flow into Gaza and Hamas fighters to lay down their weapons. He said Jordan and Germany both remain committed to a negotiated two-state solution.

“There can be no place for terrorism and antisemitism in this shared future,” Merz said.

Jordan’s royal palace said in a statement that Abdullah stressed “the need to commit to implementing all stages of the agreement to end the war and deliver humanitarian aid to all areas of the Strip”.

The king also warned of “the danger of continued Israeli escalations in the West Bank”, which Israel has occupied since 1967.

In Jerusalem on Sunday, Merz is scheduled to visit the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial before meeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Ties shaken

Given the dark legacy of Nazi Germany’s industrial-scale murder of Jews, German leaders have long seen unflinching support for Israel as a bedrock of the country’s foreign policy.

In a speech in September celebrating the reopening of Munich’s synagogue, which was severely damaged by the Nazis, Merz visibly struggled to hold back tears, his voice breaking.

But Israeli-German ties were shaken during the Gaza war set off by the Oct 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel.

Merz, who took power in May, has repeatedly criticised Israel’s relentless military campaign, which has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians.

In August, he also moved to restrict sales of weapons for use in Gaza.

Since a fragile US-backed ceasefire and hostage deal ended full-scale fighting, Germany has lifted those export restrictions.

Despite the ceasefire, more than 350 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, according to local health authorities, as well as three Israeli soldiers.

The UN also warns that Israel is still not allowing enough aid into Gaza.

Before leaving Berlin on Saturday, Merz spoke with Palestinian Authority (PA) president Mahmud Abbas.

A spokesman said Merz underscored German support for a two-state solution but urged Abbas to push through “urgently necessary reforms” of the PA in order to play a “constructive role” in the postwar order.

‘Signal of support’

After the recent strains, Israel expects a “signal of continued support” from Merz, said Michael Rimmel, head of the Jerusalem office of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, affiliated with Merz’s centre-right Christian Democrats (CDU).

Bilateral relations have been strained over the past two years but remain “better than many people think”, Rimmel told AFP.

But he said Berlin has little discernible influence on Netanyahu’s government, which has pushed on with West Bank settlements despite protests from Berlin and elsewhere, and dismissed calls for a two-state solution.

“Certainly, President Trump and the Americans have greater influence,” said Rimmel, noting that the US president was able to pressure Netanyahu into the Gaza ceasefire.

Gil Shohat, head of the Tel Aviv office of the Rosa Luxemburg Foundation, which is affiliated with Germany’s far-left Die Linke party, sharply criticised Merz for the trip.

Shohat argued that Merz is effectively offering political support to Netanyahu and Israel’s hard-right government.

“Netanyahu is a wanted war criminal and is under suspicion of corruption,” said Shohat. “Going there now and legitimising him is a fatal sign of normalisation in a situation that must not be normalised.”

Defence deals

Although Merz’s public criticism of Israel was unusual for a German leader, it was measured by international standards.

Merz recently offered Israel full-throated support as European broadcasters weighed whether to exclude the country from the annual Eurovision Song Contest, calling such a possibility “scandalous”.

The decision to include Israel in the upcoming Eurovision event was warmly welcomed in Berlin.

Despite the close ties, German officials have said there are currently no plans to invite Netanyahu — who faces an international arrest warrant for war crimes in Gaza from the International Criminal Court (ICC) — to Berlin.

Merz this year vowed to invite the Israeli leader and told him he would not be arrested.

Any tensions have also not disrupted key military ties. Germany last week put into operation the first phase of the Israeli-made Arrow missile defence shield.

The US$4.5 billion deal was reportedly the largest arms export agreement in Israeli history, and Berlin has also turned to Israeli firms for help in drone defence.