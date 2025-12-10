Kounde’s headers give Barcelona 2-1 win over Frankfurt

Barcelona’s Jules Kounde (right) fends off a challenge to head in a cross to level the score against Eintracht Frankfurt at Camp Nou. (EPA Images pic)

BARCELONA : Jules Kounde’s quickfire brace of headers helped Barcelona fight back to edge past Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 in the Champions League at Camp Nou on Tuesday, marking a much-needed win for the Catalan side.

After a draw against Club Brugge and a loss to Chelsea, Barcelona found their stride to climb to 14th in the standings, level on 10 points with several teams, as they aim for a top-eight finish to secure direct qualification for the last 16. Frankfurt, meanwhile, sit 30th with four points from six matches.

Frankfurt struck first in the 21st minute through Ansgar Knauff on the counter but Barca’s persistence paid off as Kounde scored twice early in the second half.

In the 50th minute he nodded home from just inside the box from Marcus Rashford’s cross and, in the 53rd, the French defender jumped high in a crowded box to head the winner from a Lamine Yamal cross.