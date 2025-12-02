LaLiga leaders Barcelona fight back to beat Atletico 3-1

Barcelona’s Spanish forward Ferran Torres celebrates scoring his team’s third goal during the Spanish league football match. (AFP pic)

BARCELONA : Barcelona recovered to secure a 3-1 win over Atletico Madrid as goals from Raphinha, Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres handed the visitors their first LaLiga defeat since August and extended the champions’ lead at the top after an intense clash on Tuesday.

The result puts Barca on 37 points, four ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, who visit Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.

Atletico, arriving at Camp Nou on a seven-game winning run in all competitions, remain in fourth place with 31 points.

Atletico struck first in the 19th minute through Alex Baena on the counter but Raphinha equalised seven minutes later with a close-range strike after a killer through pass from Pedri.

Barca’s persistence paid off as Dani Olmo pounced on a loose ball inside the box and fired a low strike to score in the 65th minute and Torres wrapped up the points by finishing off another counter-attack deep in added time.