No doubting Man City boss Guardiola’s passion, says Toure

Manchester City assistant coach Kolo Toure described working with Pep Guardiola as a dream and a personal blessing. (EPA Images pic)

LONDON : Pep Guardiola is as passionate and enthused as he’s ever been as he looks to regain the Premier League title, according to his Manchester City deputy Kolo Toure.

City boss Guardiola is in his 10th season in charge at the Etihad Stadium and eager to get back on the trophy trail after failing to add to his vast collection of silverware last season.

But City are now just two points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal, with Toure – who joined Guardiola’s backroom staff in pre-season – impressed by the manager’s desire for yet more success despite everything he has already achieved in football.

“The manager’s energy every day is incredible,” Toure told reporters on Friday.

“I’m so surprised, with all the years that he’s done in the league. The passion he brings to every meeting, the training sessions — he’s enjoying himself every day and we are enjoying it as well.”

The former City defender added, “You can see in the games when we play. It doesn’t matter what happens, we have a big spirit in the team, we have a lot of energy, and we are fighting for every single ball.”

Toure was standing in for Guardiola at a press conference to preview City’s league match away to Crystal Palace, with the manager unable to attend due to a personal matter. City, however, expect Guardiola to be in charge as usual at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

“Pep is fine,” said Toure. “It’s just a small matter that didn’t bring him here.”

Former Ivory Coast international Toure won the Premier League with Arsenal before featuring in City’s title-winning side of 2012.

The 44-year-old later played for Liverpool and Celtic before moving into coaching. A brief spell as Wigan boss followed. Toure then returned to football with City’s academy before being promoted by Guardiola.

“For me, to work with Pep Guardiola was a dream,” said Toure. “To work with the first team was a blessing for me.

“Every day for me is fantastic. He loves his players, he loves his staff, his passion for the game is high, and he’s intense. We love him. I’m very lucky.”