How will Afcon affect Premier League sides?

The Africa Cup of Nations could see Premier League clubs missing their African players for six league matches plus the FA Cup third round. (CAF pic)

MANCHESTER : Premier League sides are preparing for their most intense spell of the season over the festive period, but many squads will be depleted by the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

The tournament, hosted by Morocco, runs from Dec 21 until Jan 18 meaning clubs could be missing their African stars for six league matches plus the FA Cup third round.

However, the disruption for some could provide an opportunity for others with leaders Arsenal among six clubs without any players departing.

AFP Sports looks at who is participating and what the impact could be on the English top flight.

Who has been called up?

Mohamed Salah is the marquee Premier League name headed for Morocco, but his absence may not hurt Liverpool quite as much as previous versions of the Afcon.

The Egyptian hinted that last weekend’s victory over Brighton could have been his last game for the Reds after an explosive outburst targeting manager Arne Slot.

Salah has not started any of Liverpool’s last five games, but bridges were mended in time for him to feature for the majority of the Brighton match and receive a hero’s reception at Anfield.

The 33-year-old will be joined by Manchester City’s Omar Marmoush as seven-time winners Egypt aim to end their wait since 2010 to lift the trophy.

Bryan Mbeumo will spearhead Cameroon’s challenge for a sixth title on the back of an impressive start to his Manchester United career.

Crystal Palace and Everton will miss the talents of Senegal duo Ismaila Sarr and Iliman Ndiaye.

However, the highest scoring African in the Premier League this season, Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo, is not departing as Ghana did not qualify.

Who is most affected?

Sunderland are off to the best start by a promoted team to the Premier League in nearly 20 years, but are set to be the worst hit over the next month.

The Black Cats are set to lose wingers Chemsdine Talbi (Morocco) and Bertrand Traore (Burkina Faso), full-back Reinildo (Mozambique), Senegal midfielder Habib Diarra and DR Congo pair Arthur Masuaku and Noah Sadiki.

Regis Le Bris’ side are unbeaten at the Stadium of Light this season and the impact of a depleted Sunderland could affect the title race as they host second-placed Manchester City on Jan 1.

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim also faces major changes to the right side of his attack just as the Red Devils were beginning to flow going forward.

As well as Mbeumo, Amad Diallo will leave as part of the Ivory Coast squad, while defender Noussair Mazraoui will expect to go far in the tournament with hosts and favourites Morocco.

Fulham will also lose three players in Nigerian trio Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey and Samuel Chukwueze.

Who is least affected?

Despite the shift to an earlier start of the Afcon, which takes it fully into the Christmas and new year Premier League schedule, the impact on the majority should be minimal.

Six clubs will lose no players: Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Chelsea, Leeds and Newcastle.

Manchester City duo Marmoush and Rayan Ait-Nouri have both just made two Premier League starts all season.

Salah is Liverpool’s only departure, while Mali’s Yves Bissouma is yet to play for Tottenham under Thomas Frank.