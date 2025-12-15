No ‘quick fix’ at Spurs, says angry Frank

Manager Thomas Frank believes he should be given time, noting success requires patience and cannot be achieved quickly. (EPA Images pic)

LONDON : Thomas Frank said there is no “quick fix” to Tottenham’s problems after a sobering 3-0 Premier League defeat at Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

A costly mistake playing out from the back was punished by Callum Hudson-Odoi, who then scored with an overhit cross as goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario was caught out of position.

Ibrahim Sangare scored a wonder goal to deepen the visiting side’s pain.

Spurs had appeared to be on the right track after a draw at Newcastle and wins over Brentford and Slavia Prague.

But the club have now won just once in their past seven Premier League matches and are mired in mid-table.

Former Brentford manager Frank is in his first season at the club after taking over from the sacked Ange Postecoglou, whose side finished 17th last season.

Asked after Sunday’s game if he would be given time to implement his ideas, Frank said, “I can’t see why not. I think it’s pretty evident that if no one gets the time, no one can turn this around. This is not a quick fix.”

He added that, while he may appear cool, he is hiding a “hurricane” inside him.

“I do everything to control my emotions, which is a hurricane inside me, because, of course, it’s deeply frustrating that we are not doing better today after three good performances,” he said.

The Dane was honest about his side’s display at the City Ground, calling it a “very bad performance”.

“But I also know that to change this will take some time,” he said. “No one will want to hear about that. It’s just reality.

“I think the ones who have followed the club and the team, I think it’s fair to say there’s been a few not too consistent performances and that’s the thing. We are working very hard.”