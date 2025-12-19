Norwegian coach Hareide dies at 72

Age Hareide was in charge of Denmark from 2016 to 2020, guiding them to the last 16 at the 2018 World Cup. (EPA Images pic)

OSLO : Former Norwegian coach and defender Age Hareide has died at the age of 72, his family told Norwegian media yesterday.

It was announced in November that the ex-Norway and Denmark manager had been diagnosed with brain cancer.

Hareide was in charge of Denmark from 2016 to 2020, guiding them to the last 16 at the 2018 World Cup.

He coached Norway from 2003 to 2008 and enjoyed club success with Denmark’s Brondby, Sweden’s Malmo and Helsingborgs plus Norway’s Rosenborg, winning trophies in all three countries.

His last job was coaching Iceland before retiring in November last year.

As a player he had spells with Molde, Manchester City and Norwich City and won 50 caps from 1976 to 1986.