DR Congo beat Benin to kick off Cup of Nations bid

Democratic Republic of Congo’s Theo Bongonda (2nd from left) eyes the ball during the Africa Cup of Nations Group D match between Democratic Republic of Congo and Benin. (AFP pic)

RABAT : The Democratic Republic of Congo edged out Benin 1-0 in their opening game at the Africa Cup of Nations today, with Theo Bongonda scoring the only goal of the Group D clash.

Bongonda, of Spartak Moscow, pounced to score on 16 minutes at the Al Medina Stadium in Rabat after the Benin defence left a long ball.

The Leopards thought they had doubled their lead just after half-time when Cedric Bakambu met a Nathanael Mbuku cross to head home from close range, but the goal was eventually ruled out for offside after a long VAR check.

One goal proved enough, however, for a DR Congo side backed by the majority of the crowd and who will hope to emerge from a group which also contains 2022 champions Senegal and Botswana – those teams were due to face off later today in Tangier.

DR Congo were semi-finalists at the last Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast early last year but have not gone further than that since winning the trophy as Zaire in 1974.

Sebastien Desabre’s team, featuring the likes of West Ham United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and the promising Sunderland midfielder Noah Sadiki, are also hoping to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

They will play either New Caledonia or Jamaica in a play-off in Mexico in March, with the winner of that going into Group K at the World Cup alongside Portugal, Uzbekistan and Colombia.