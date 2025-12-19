Razgatlioglu eyes Marquez battle in 2027 after a MotoGP learning year

After switching to MotoGP, Toprak Razgatlioglu will ride Yamahas that have trailed Ducati in recent seasons, with change possible under new regulations in 2027. (EPA Images pic)

NASHIK : Toprak Razgatlioglu said he hopes to challenge Ducati’s MotoGP champion Marc Marquez in the 2027 season after taking a year to adapt to his new surroundings following his move from the Superbike World Championship.

Turkey’s Razgatlioglu, who claimed the World Superbike title for a third time in October, will make the switch to MotoGP in 2026 and join the Prima Pramac Racing team.

The 29-year-old will race on the Yamaha motorcycles which have struggled to keep pace with Ducati in recent seasons, but that could change in 2027 when MotoGP’s sweeping new regulations come into effect.

“The first year will be a learning year. After that, with the new tyres and new rules, I feel that there will be a lot of success in 2027,” Razgatlioglu told Spain’s MARCA on Thursday.

“Before that if I manage to get some good positions, or some podiums if possible, I will be very happy… I hope this season to be fighting with him (Marquez) in some races, that’s my goal, but in 2027 my biggest challenge will be fighting with him.”