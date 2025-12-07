Wee dismisses calls to identify next in line for MCA presidency

Wee Ka Siong’s tenure as MCA president ends in 2027. He was first elected to the post in November 2018. (MCA Facebook pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : MCA president Wee Ka Siong has dismissed a former vice-president’s call to identify who is the next in line as party president when his tenure ends in 2027.

Wee said the party’s general assembly today was not meant to discuss his successor, pointing out that 13 important resolutions were debated and approved by delegates today, covering politics, the economy and education.

“Today’s (assembly) was not for us to approve (the deputy president as) the next president.

“When the time comes, (a party election) will happen. For now what’s more important is ensuring MCA’s survival and further strengthening the party,” he said at a press conference following the close of the assembly here today.

MCA has a nine-year term limit for the party presidency. Wee was elected to lead the party in November 2018 and defended the post in 2023.

Earlier, former vice-president Ti Lian Ker criticised Wee’s opening address at the general assembly, saying he failed to address the party’s future and who is next in line to be its president.

Ti said MCA delegates were wondering who would take over as leader of the party in 2027 and fearful that it would be gripped by another leadership crisis.

The former senator also said Wee should have spent more time outlining a plan to reset MCA’s future instead of taking jabs at its arch nemesis DAP.

Wee said he respected Ti’s views but maintained that he did not intend to attack DAP. He said he was merely “stating the facts”.

He also took a cynical dig at Ti for criticising him on Facebook and not at the general assembly.

“Ti can say what he wants to. I respect all views. He should be here today but instead, he chose to write (his criticism online), let him be,” Wee said.