Strasbourg finish top of Conference League, Palace slip into play-offs

Crystal Palace’s Justin Devenny runs with ball after scoring the equaliser against KuPS at Selhurst Park. (EPA Images pic)

PARIS : Strasbourg wrapped up top spot in the Uefa Conference League with a 3-1 win over Breidablik, but Crystal Palace missed out on direct qualification for the last 16 in the last round of league-phase games on Thursday.

Liam Rosenior’s Strasbourg were joined in the last 16 by Rakow, AEK Athens, Sparta Prague, Rayo Vallecano, Shakhtar Donetsk, Mainz and AEK Larnaca.

The third-tier European competition will now have a long break before returning for the knockout phase play-off first legs on February 19.

Those games will include English FA Cup winners Palace after they were held to a costly 2-2 home draw with Finns KuPS, who snuck into the top 24 to join them in that round.

Sweden international Sebastian Nanasi put Strasbourg ahead at the Stade de la Meinau from Ben Chilwell’s cut-back.

Hoskuldur Gunnlaugsson grabbed a surprise 37th-minute equaliser for Icelandic visitors Breidablik.

But Martial Godo’s 80th-minute strike and an injury-time goal from Julio Enciso ensured the Ligue 1 club finished two points above Poland’s Rakow at the top of the table.

At Selhurst Park, a fine individual goal, capped by a curling finish with the outside of his boot, from Christantus Uche gave a much-changed Palace the lead.

But Piotr Parzyszek levelled shortly after half-time for KuPS before Ibrahim Cisse flicked them in front when Palace failed to clear a corner.

KuPS defender Clinton Antwi was sent off and Justin Devenny soon headed home to level for Oliver Glasner’s men with 14 minutes remaining, but Palace could not find the winner which would have put them into the top eight.

AEK Athens dramatically snatched a last-16 place with 98th-minute and 105th-minute goals in a 3-2 win against Universitatea Craiova.

The draw for the knock-out phase will be held in Switzerland on Jan 18.