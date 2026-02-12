England and Spain drawn together in UEFA Nations League

Former Portugal international Pepe holds England’s ticket during the UEFA Nations League draw in Brussels, Belgium. (EPA Images pic)

BRUSSELS : Spain and England will face each other in the next edition of the UEFA Nations League following Thursday’s draw, which also threw up a clash between France and Italy while Germany and the Netherlands will renew their rivalry.

Spain, who beat England in the final of Euro 2024, won the Nations League in 2023 and lost last year’s final, on penalties, to Portugal.

They will come up against Thomas Tuchel’s England side in Group A3, with the Czech Republic and beaten 2023 finalists Croatia completing the section.

The Nations League will be the focus for European international football for the year after the 2026 World Cup, before attention switches to Euro 2028 qualifying.

Group matches, with everyone playing each other home and away, will take place between September and November this year.

The top two in each of the four groups in League A will advance to the quarter-finals in March 2027, the winners of which will progress to the four-team finals in June that year — likely to be hosted by one of the participating teams.

Reigning Nations League champions Portugal, who also won the inaugural edition in 2019, are in Group A4 with Denmark, Norway and Wales.

France, winners in 2021 and semi-finalists last year, will take on Italy, Belgium and Turkey in Group A1. Germany, the Netherlands, Serbia and Greece make up Group A2.

Draw for the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League, held in Brussels on Thursday:

Group A1: France, Italy, Belgium, Turkey

Group A2: Germany, Netherlands, Serbia, Greece

Group A3: Spain, Croatia, England, Czech Republic

Group A4: Portugal, Denmark, Norway, Wales

Group B1: Scotland, Switzerland, Slovenia, North Macedonia

Group B2: Hungary, Ukraine, Georgia, Northern Ireland

Group B3: Israel, Austria, Republic of Ireland, Kosovo

Group B4: Poland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Romania, Sweden

Group C1: Albania, Finland, Belarus, San Marino

Group C2: Montenegro, Armenia, Cyprus, Latvia/Gibraltar

Group C3: Kazakhstan, Slovakia, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group C4: Iceland, Bulgaria, Estonia, Luxembourg/Malta

Group D1: Gibraltar/Latvia, Malta/Luxembourg, Andorra

Group D2: Lithuania, Azerbaijan, Liechtenstein

– Latvia v Gibraltar and Luxembourg v Malta meet in two-legged play-off ties in March 2026 to decide their leagues.