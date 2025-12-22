Barcelona’s Raphinha, Yamal strike in Villarreal win

FC Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong dribbles past Villarreal’s Dani Parejo during the match. (EPA Images pic)

VILLARREAL : Barcelona wingers Raphinha and Lamine Yamal guided the Catalan giants four points clear at the top of La Liga with a 2-0 win at 10-man Villarreal on Sunday.

Brazil international Raphinha won and converted an early penalty before Villarreal’s Renato Veiga was sent off before half-time for a late lunge on teenager Yamal.

The 18-year-old slotted home Barca’s second midway through the second half, as Hansi Flick’s side restored their advantage over Real Madrid, second, and won an eighth consecutive league game.

Villarreal are fourth after Atletico Madrid moved ahead of them with a 3-0 win at Girona earlier on.

“We’re happy because we finish the year as leaders, which was our objective, and now we can rest,” Barca midfielder Frenkie de Jong told DAZN.

“Villarreal have fast players who break rapidly, and we have to manage that a bit better… But in the end I think we were superior, and I wouldn’t say comfortable, but I think it was a deserved win.”

Flick launched into an impassioned defence of Raphinha on Saturday after he was not included in Fifa’s ‘The Best’ team of the year earlier in the week, and the winger quickly repaid his coach.

Raphinha produced an all-action display at Villarreal’s Estadio de la Ceramica, where the match was played instead of in Miami, after La Liga’s plans to take this game to the United States were scrapped in October.

Barca were poor defensively and struggled in their build-up play, but the quality of wingers Raphinha and Yamal and their goalkeeper Joan Garcia’s outstanding performance decided an entertaining encounter.

Jules Kounde blocked Villarreal striker Ayoze Perez’s shot before Raphinha drew a foul from Santi Comesana to win a penalty at the other end.

The winger dispatched it confidently in the 12th minute and nearly added the second with a superb effort from distance which crashed back off the bar.

Kounde deflected a cross into his own net as Villarreal fought back, but the goal was disallowed for offside in the build-up.

Veiga’s rash foul

Barca stopper Garcia saved from Tajon Buchanan after an Alejandro Balde mistake as Villarreal almost levelled.

The visitors’ job was made easier by Veiga’s needless red card for an ugly, late lunge on Yamal before the interval.

The champions got their second goal after a scramble in the box, with De Jong teeing up Yamal to fire home after 63 minutes.

Joan Garcia made stunning saves to deny Rafa Marin and Georges Mikautadze to help Barca end 2026 with three points and a third clean sheet in their last three games across all competitions.

Kounde went off hurt before the end, potentially adding to Flick’s problems at the back following Andreas Christensen being diagnosed with a partially torn knee ligament.

Barca finish the year in better shape than rivals Real Madrid, who beat Sevilla 2-0 on Saturday, but still with plenty of their own concerns to worry about.

“Now’s not the time they’re giving out the trophies, but we’re doing well, on a good path, we’re leaders, we’re alive in (the other competitions), so we’re happy,” added De Jong.

Villarreal lost their first league match at home all season and trail Barca by 11 points, albeit having played two fewer matches as the winter break begins.

“We’re hurt by the result, our first home defeat, right before we go on holiday,” said Villarreal midfielder Dani Parejo.

“But we are proud and happy with the team’s work, for how we set up to play this game… We had so many chances to go in at half-time winning.”