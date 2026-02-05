Germany goalkeeper Ter Stegen to undergo surgery

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has suffered a series of injuries since becoming Germany’s first-choice goalkeeper after Manuel Neuer retired in 2024. (EPA Images pic)

BERLIN : Germany goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen will undergo surgery on his injured hamstring on Friday, his club Girona confirmed on Wednesday.

Ter Stegen injured his hamstring while playing for the La Liga club last weekend.

Girona posted on social media that the 33-year-old “will undergo surgery this Friday for the hamstring injury he sustained in his left thigh”.

Girona added that a recovery timeline will be determined after the operation.

Ter Stegen had moved to Girona from parent club Barcelona in January in hopes of additional game time in the lead-up to the 2026 World Cup, which gets underway in just over four months’ time.

Spanish media reported Girona were considering sending the injured Ter Stegen back to Barcelona and were permitted to do so under the loan agreement.

The news is the latest setback for Germany’s No 1 ‘keeper, whose participation at the World Cup is in doubt.

Germany’s No 1 since the retirement of Manuel Neuer in 2024, Ter Stegen has suffered a series of injury setbacks.

On Tuesday, Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann backed Ter Stegen after the “unbelievably cruel” injury.

“Right now all that matters is that he gets healthy in peace, without any additional pressure. We’re all behind him,” Nagelsmann said.

Nagelsmann confirmed Ter Stegen would be out until at least April, missing two Germany friendlies in March.