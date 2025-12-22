Captain Kane helps undermanned Bayern go 9 clear in Bundesliga

Bayern Munich’s Luis Diaz and Harry Kane celebrate after scoring the third goal during the match against FC Heidenheim. (EPA Images pic)

HEIDENHEIM : An understrength Bayern Munich coasted to a 4-0 away win over lowly Heidenheim on Sunday, restoring their nine-point lead atop the table in Harry Kane’s first match as captain.

Borussia Dortmund had closed the gap to the leaders to six points on Friday, but Bayern were in complete control in the last Bundesliga match before the winter break, winning thanks to goals from Josip Stanisic, Michael Olise, Luis Diaz and Kane.

Kane toasted an “amazing year” in 2025, where he won his first league title, telling DAZN, “We started to build a spirit and a team energy that is hard to break, and we took that into this season.

“We know there’s a long way to go until the end of the season, but we’re doing all the right things.”

Bayern arrived in Heidenheim missing almost a full starting XI, with Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Konrad Laimer, Nicolas Jackson, Kim Min-jae and Aleksandar Pavlovic among those missing through injury, suspension or Africa Cup of Nations duty.

Only two outfield players on Bayern’s bench had ever started a Bundesliga match.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany said it “felt like a Covid week”, adding, “The guys were dropping out one after another.

“I’m proud of the team because it’s not a given to come here and put in such a performance.”

The absentees meant England skipper Kane was handed the captain’s armband for the first time in his 121st competitive match for Bayern.

Olise had eye surgery on Monday but had no trouble guiding Bayern to an opener, curling in a corner for Stanisic to score in the 15th minute via a Jonathan Tah pass.

Olise doubled up for Bayern just after the half-hour mark in similar fashion, with a free-kick finding Hiroki Ito, who laid it off for the France winger to tap home.

Looking fresh after missing Bayern’s last three matches with suspension, Diaz headed in the match-sealing goal with four minutes remaining.

Kane had missed a clear chance just after half-time but got on the scoresheet in stoppage time, sidestepping two defenders before driving a low shot inside the right post for his 30th goal of the season in all competitions.

The result leaves Heidenheim second last and stranded in the relegation spots, one point from safety.

Coach Frank Schmidt, a one-time Heidenheim player who took the club from the fifth division to the Bundesliga and the Uefa Conference League, put the focus on himself.

“I’m not satisfied. Not with myself, not with us, or with the coaching team, because we’ve allowed too many chances,” the 51-year-old said.

“It’s my responsibility to take care to make the team more stable than it is – that’s the first task.”

In Sunday’s other match, bottom-club Mainz and 16th-placed St Pauli fought out a scoreless draw.