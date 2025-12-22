Troubled Fiorentina thump Udinese to get first Serie A win of season

Fiorentina’s Moise Kean (left) celebrates scoring the fifth goal during the match against Udinese. (EPA Images pic)

MILAN : Fiorentina won their first Serie A match of the season on Sunday after thumping 10-man Udinese 5-1 in Florence.

Rolando Mandragora opened the scoring with a deflected strike in the 22nd minute, and the hosts were three ahead at half-time thanks to a blistering effort from Albert Gudmundsson and Cher Ndour’s header just before the break.

Moise Kean then netted his first league goal in nearly two months in the 56th minute, tapping into an empty net after Fabiano Parisi’s low drive came crashing off the post.

Italy forward Kean then took his all-competitions tally for the season to five in the 68th minute when he nipped behind Oumar Solet – who moments before had pulled one back for the away side with a fine strike – and stroked home.

Fiorentina stay bottom of the division with nine points but are boosted by Sunday’s win, which came after Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye was sent off in the seventh minute for clattering Kean.

Paolo Vanoli’s team are five points behind Parma and Genoa, who sit just outside the relegation zone, and fans levelled boos and whistles at the players while turning their backs to the Stadio Artemio Franchi pitch after the match.

Parma won’t play their match from this round of fixtures – at Napoli – due to the champions taking part in the Italian Super Cup, which is being held in Saudi Arabia.

Genoa host Atalanta in Sunday’s late fixture.