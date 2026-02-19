Como’s Paz scores again as Milan drop more points

Como’s Nico Paz (left) and AC Milan’s Luka Modric tussle for the ball during the match. (EPA Images pic)

MILAN : Young Argentina forward Nico Paz continued his hot form for Como with his ninth goal of the season in a 1-1 draw at AC Milan on Wednesday, which prevented the rossoneri from making significant inroads into Inter Milan’s Serie A lead.

Former Real Madrid player Paz has also mustered six assists in his 25 league matches this season.

His goal gave Como the lead just after the half-hour mark, but Portugal forward Rafael Leao earned Milan a share of the spoils with an equaliser midway through the second half.

The stalemate for Milan cut their city rivals Inter’s lead to seven points and extended Massimiliano Allegri’s team’s unbeaten league run to 24 games.

But Inter’s run of 12 wins and a draw from their last 13 matches in Serie A has seen them storm clear at the top of the table.

The point was enough to move Como above Atalanta into sixth spot and a European competition qualification position for Cesc Fabregas’s men.