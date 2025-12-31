Draw enough for Tanzania to reach Cup of Nations last 16

Tunisia’s Naim Sliti (left) goes past a Tanzanian defender during their Group C encounter at the Africa Cup of Nations. (Tunisia national team pic)

RABAT : Tanzania grabbed a second-half equaliser to hold Tunisia to a 1-1 draw in their last Group C encounter at the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday and book themselves a place in the last 16.

It was only Tanzania’s second point of the tournament but proved enough for them to advance as one of the four best third-placed finishers.

Feisal Salum’s powerful shot three minutes into the second half was enough to secure the draw after Tunisia had been ahead with a 43rd-minute penalty converted by Ismael Gharbi.

Tunisia ended second in the group behind Nigeria, who beat Uganda 3-1 in Fes at the same time.