Man Utd stumble, Newcastle hold off Burnley, Everton move up

Manchester United’s Matheus Cunha (centre) tries to dribble past two Wolves players during the match at Old Trafford. (EPA Images pic)

MANCHESTER : Manchester United suffered a frustrating end to 2025 on Tuesday as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the Premier League’s bottom side collecting their third point of the season.

Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee made the most of a rare start by giving United the lead with a deflected shot from the edge of the box in the 27th minute, but Wolves managed to level just before the break thanks to a header from Ladislav Krejci.

In the second half, Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa had to scramble to prevent a header from teammate Yerson Mosquera from going into the net, while his United counterpart Senne Lammens pulled off a superb double save of his own to deny Krejci and Mosquera in quick succession.

Patrick Dorgu thought he had snatched a 90th-minute winner for United but the goal was chalked off for offside following a VAR review, leaving United sixth in the standings with 30 points. Wolves are bottom with three points from 19 games.

Newcastle United’s Joelinton scored after 65 seconds and Yoane Wissa doubled their lead five minutes later in a 3-1 thrashing of 19th-placed Burnley, who are winless in their last 10 games.

Josh Laurent pulled one back in the 23rd minute, but Bruno Guimaraes sealed Newcastle’s rare away win with a goal in stoppage time.

Everton climbed to eighth in the standings with a 2-0 win over their former manager Sean Dyche and Nottingham Forest thanks to goals from James Garner and Thierno Barry.

West Ham United drew 2-2 with Brighton & Hove Albion in a game that featured three penalties in the first half.

Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta, from the penalty spot, scored before the break for West Ham, while Brighton’s Danny Welbeck struck from the penalty spot in the 32nd minute but fired another off the crossbar.

Joel Veltman scored for Brighton in the 61st minute to secure the draw.

There are four more games on New Year’s Day, including fourth-placed Liverpool hosting Leeds United at Anfield.