Tiger Woods turns 50 with competitive future in question

Tiger Woods has been adamant that his various setbacks have not quenched his passion for the game. (EPA Images pic)

FLORIDA : PGA Tour legend Tiger Woods turned 50 years old on Tuesday, officially making him eligible for a run at becoming a legend on the Champions Tour as well.

However, it remains to be seen when Woods might make his return to the links as he continues to recover from a seventh back surgery in October.

When Woods spoke at a press conference as the host of the Hero World Challenge in early December, he said he had just been cleared to begin chipping and putting but was not able to share a timeline for a potential return to competitive play.

“I’m just looking forward to, let me get back to playing again. Then I can figure out what the schedule is going to be,” Woods said. “I’m a ways away from that part of it, that type of decision, that type of commitment level.”

Woods also had surgery to repair a torn Achilles in March. The 15-time major winner – three behind Jack Nicklaus for the most in PGA Tour history – has not competed in a PGA event since the Open Championship in July of 2024.

His only competitive event since was at the 2024 PNC Championship alongside his son, Charlie, last December. The pair were forced to sit out this year’s event due to Tiger Woods’ recovery.

Woods has been adamant that his various setbacks have not quenched his passion for the game.

“I’d like to come back to just playing golf again. I haven’t played golf in a long time. It’s been a tough year. I’ve had a lot of things happen on and off the golf course that’s been tough,” he said.

“And so my passion to just play, I haven’t done that in a long time. Just play. So I’ve had to sit on the sidelines for a number of months, and most of this year and quite frankly end of last year.”

While Woods, if healthy once more, could prove to be a stiff competitor on the 50-and-over Champions Tour, his former PGA counterparts are eager for him to join the ranks of the senior tour.

“I’ve said, please come play. And I think it can only be beneficial to him. He will get himself in golf shape,” four-time major winner and seven-time Champions Tour winner Ernie Els told the Palm Beach Post of Woods. “You can ride a cart without any shame, and if there was one guy that should be able to drive a cart, it’s him.”