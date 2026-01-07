Dramatic late winner puts Algeria into Cup of Nations last eight

Algeria’s Adil Boulbina (centre) celebrates after scoring a stoppage-time winner against the DR Congo at Moulay El Hassan Stadium. (EPA Images pic)

RABAT : Algeria substitute Adil Boulbina slammed home a last-gasp winner a minute from the end of extra time to see his side overcome the Democratic Republic of Congo 1-0 on Tuesday and book a place in the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals.

Just as the round-of-16 tie was headed to a penalty shootout, Boulbina cut in off the left wing before unleashing a dipping shot that flew in, clipping the underside of the crossbar on the way in.

It was as much as the more enterprising Algerians deserved, having created more opportunities throughout the toughly contested encounter.

Algeria will now be up against Nigeria in their quarter-final tie in Marrakesh on Saturday.