Man City frustrated again as Brighton fight back for draw

MANCHESTER : Manchester City were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Wednesday, as Erling Haaland’s penalty was cancelled out by a second-half strike from the visitors’ Kaoru Mitoma.

City, who have now drawn their last three league games, are second in the table with 43 points, five behind leaders Arsenal who play Liverpool at home on Thursday.

Haaland struck his 150th goal for City from the penalty spot four minutes before the break, after Jeremy Doku was fouled by Diego Gomez and a VAR review confirmed the decision.

Brighton struck back on the hour mark, as Mitoma met a pass from the flank and positioned himself at the edge of the box before guiding a low shot into the far corner, and City’s late pressure failed to force a winner.