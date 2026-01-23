Knee surgery ends season for Aston Villa’s Kamara

Boubacar Kamara joined Villa from Marseille in 2022, scoring once in 18 appearances in the Premier League this season. (EPA Images pic)

LYON : Aston Villa will be without their French international midfielder Boubacar Kamara for the rest of the season after he underwent surgery in Lyon on his injured left knee on Thursday, medical sources have revealed.

Kamara damaged his knee during the 2-1 FA Cup win over Tottenham Hotspur on Jan 10.

He will complete his rehabilitation with Villa but the injury virtually wipes out any chance of him adding to his five caps and making the France squad for the World Cup later this year.

The 26-year-old joined Villa from Marseille in 2022, scoring once in 18 appearances in the Premier League this season as Unai Emery’s side have climbed to third in the table, seven points adrift of leaders Arsenal.